Joy P. Cornish
1935 - 2020
Joy Edith Palmer Cornish returned to her Heavenly home on July 10, 2020, at the age of 85. She is now rejoicing with her dearly missed loved ones that have gone on before. She was born January 14, 1935 to James and Minnie Palmer. She will be missed by her five children: Wendy Philbrick(Paul), Michelle Sepos (Carl), Ian Cornish (Ginger), Nick Cornish(Kim), Jacqueline Meik; 19 grandchildren; and 34 great-grandchildren. She will also be missed by her two surviving brothers, James Palmer and Ellis Palmer.
Joy grew up in Bluffdale, Camp Williams, and Orem. She attended Orem High School. Her greatest goal in life was to be a mother. She met the love of her life, John Cornish, at an ice cream store, Bunnies Corner, in Orem, Utah. They were married March 2, 1951 in the Salt Lake Temple. They made their home in Salt Lake City. Joy was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Joy worked at Snelgrove's Ice Cream store for several years and O.C. Tanner's for 29 years. She was a great support to her husband while he served several Stake missions and while two of her children served full time missions. She was overly generous with gifts and never missed anyone's birthday or Christmas gifts. She loved her family and they were always the most important thing in her life. Her name described her perfectly. She was a joy to be around, always positive and happy and seeing the best in others. Her chocolate chip cookies were everyone's favorite. She had a great gratitude for her pioneer heritage. She had a valiant testimony of Jesus Christ and all that he had done for her.
Special thanks to her daughter, Jacqueline Meik, who took such loving care of her and shared her home for the last 9 years. Thanks to her daughter, Wendy Philbrick, who spent time caring for her daily, and also to Paula Philbrick, her granddaughter, who came weekly to clean her home. Rocky Mountain Health care and all the nurses and aids were such a blessing to all of us in the final years of her life.
The viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home (4760 So. State Street, Murray, Utah). The funeral will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the same location by invitation due to Covid. Please wear masks. Funeral can be viewed live online at www.jenkins-soffe.com.

Published in Deseret News on Jul. 12, 2020.
