Joy Selin
1931 - 2020
Joy Lorraine Davis Selin
1931~2020
Riverton, UT-Joy Lorraine Davis Selin age 89 passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones on September 12, 2020. She was born on January 19, 1931 to Ray Decker Davis and Jean Edith Sargent Davis, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Joy married Delbert Ferrin Selin on April 2, 1953 in the Salt Lake Temple.
She is survived by her husband Delbert of 67 years. Children, David (Lynn) Selin, Daniel (Robyn) Selin, Darla (Rick) Phillips and Debi (Sam) Stout.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00 am at Riverton 3rd Ward 12998 S. 1300 W. Riverton Utah 84065. A viewing will be held prior to the service at 10:00 am to 10:45 am.
To view the funeral remotely, (ZOOM instructions at the bottom) and to share condolences with the family, please visit http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/joy-lorraine-davis-selin/

Published in Deseret News on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Viewing
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Riverton 3rd Ward
SEP
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Riverton 3rd Ward
1 entry
September 17, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Blair and Terry Moser
