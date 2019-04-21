Joy Waldron Neese

1927 ~ 2019

Joy Waldron Neese passed away peacefully on April 16, 2019, surrounded by loving family. Born June 26, 1927 in Samaria, Idaho, to Lewis Roderick and Emma Price Waldron, the second of seven children. She was raised on a cattle ranch in Gwenford, Idaho. Growing up on the ranch during the years of the Great Depression and WWII, she was educated on the value of thrift and hard work.

Joy married Jack Roland Neese in Gwenford on June 10, 1949, later solemnized in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. Together, they raised their 7 children in Holladay, in a home that was always a gathering place for family and friends. Jack and Joy enjoyed nearly 55 years together before he passed away in 2004.

Joy was a devoted wife and mother. Her life was proof of the phrase "As you sow so shall you reap". She was loved and adored by her entire family, which included 6 siblings, 7 children, 14 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren. She was very proud of the fact that "there isn't a criminal or a bum in the entire bunch".

Joy is survived by her children: Jon (Jolene) Neese, Farmington, UT; Jeri (Rich) Pugh, Salt Lake City; Jeff (Diana) Neese, Ivins, UT; Jill (Garlan) Miller, Vancouver, WA; Jay (Debbie) Neese, Littleton, CO; Jani (Alan) Hicken, St. George. Also survived by her siblings: Emo Lou Parry, Malad, ID; Cherril Anderson, Malad, ID; Rex (Donna) Waldron, Samaria, ID; Ruth Swenson, Bountiful, UT; RaLene (Boyd) Russell, Hooper, UT.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jack; beloved son Jimmy; sister, Donna Lewis; daughter-in-law Jolie Smith Neese; and son-in-law Bryan Pavlish.

Joy was very fortunate to have family nearby in her final years. The family is especially grateful for the loving care provided by Ali Barber, Shelly Logue and Hali Hicken, three of her granddaughters, who lived near her and devoted much time to her care and support.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 24 at 11AM, at Larkin Mortuary, 260 E. South Temple, where friends may visit at 9:30AM, prior to services. Interment, Salt Lake City Cemetery.



Published in Deseret News on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary