Joyce A. Kelly

Aug 27, 1929 ~ Sept 7, 2018

Mom would never go around and tell people today was her birthday, but guess what, that's what we are here for! We are celebrating your special day and thinking about all the fun memories we have had on your birthday. What we don't miss, is trying to think of an awesome gift to give you, especially since you had everything. We think of you daily, sometimes hourly, basically ALL THE TIME. Know you are missed each and every day. XO

Love, your family



