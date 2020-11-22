June 26, 1940 ~ Nov 14, 2020

Joyce Bartschi Wall died peacefully, looking forward to reuniting with her husband after four years of heartbreaking absence. She died of complications related to COVID-19.

She was born to modest circumstances in Logan, Utah, often eschewing social expenditures with girlfriends in order to contribute to the family's finances. She learned to play the piano from her mother Mabel, a skill she would go on to share with thenext three generations and with friends around the world. She graduated from Salt Lake's South High School in 1958 and received her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Utah in 1962.

Joyce and Richard began their journey in Utah, later moving to Michigan and then Indiana as Richard pursued his studies. They returned to Bountiful to finish raising their children among old friends and family. Later in life, she served five missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with her beloved husband Richard.

Joyce cared for, listened to, played with, and deeply loved each of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was an example of love and cheer to all.

With her passing, Joyce's 9 children, 34 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, sisters Susan and Janet, and best friend cousin Pat will miss her dearly; however, her parents Darel and Mabel, her husband Richard, and her sisters Gayle and Karen are enjoying the sweet reunion.

The funeral will be streamed live at 11:00 am on Monday, November 23, 2020. The link for streaming and funeral details can be found on the Russon Brothers Mortuary website and Facebook page or by contacting RememberingJoyceWall@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the LDS Missionary Fund.



Published in Deseret News on Nov. 22, 2020.