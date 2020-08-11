Joyce Alldredge Carsey
1933 ~ 2020
On August 7, 2020, we said a tearful farewell to Joyce Alldredge Carsey. Joyce was a tireless example of unconditional love. Everyone whose life Joyce touched was made better and brighter. Joyce entered this world on January 19, 1933, the beautiful, kind daughter of Minor Merton Alldredge and Stella Jones Alldredge. Joyce grew up in Magna and attended Cyprus high school and later BYU. On May 29, 1957 Joyce married her handsome brown-eyed musician, Jac Duane Carsey, for eternity in the Salt Lake Temple. Jac and Joyce spent 52 years together as constant companions and best friends. Joyce's greatest joy was being a mother to her two "boys" Ray and Vic. She was so proud of her sons and was always their biggest supporter and fan. It was their privilege to call her "Mom." Joyce was also the most tender and attentive grandma. She showered her grandchildren with love and beautiful hand-made treasures. Joyce was an ever faithful and ardent member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Joyce leaves behind her sons, Ray Duane (Chris), Victor Jac (Collette); grandchildren, Megan, Randy, Madison, Paige, Grace; great-grandchildren, Stella, Hadley, Declan, Treysen, Jac, Arien; devoted sister, Karen Rupp and sister-in-law, Ann Hill. Joyce's loved ones who went ahead of her include her beloved husband, Jac; parents, Minor and Stella Alldredge; sister, LaVee Nelson; and brother, Minor Merton Alldredge Jr.
Due to Covid-19 concerns, we will be celebrating Joyce's wonderful life at a private graveside service. We are so grateful for our generous, kind, and noble mom, grandma, and sister. We love her and will forever miss her!
Online condolences: www.peelfuneralhome.com