Joyce Shirley Unck Cox
1929~2020
Joyce Shirley Unck Cox, 91, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2020. She was born March 7, 1929, in Ogden, UT, the youngest of eight children born to Dutch immigrants Wander Unck and Jannetje Sophia Schouten. She married Marion B. (Marty) Cox in the Salt Lake Temple on June 18, 1947 and is survived by their six sons and two daughters: Wayne (Vickie), Paul (Dolly), Diane (Wes McBride), Gary (Carolee), Jana (Steve Chisholm), Dale (Kerrie), Dwight (Lauri), and Jonathan (Holly). Her 45 grandchildren and 89 great-grandchildren (and counting) adored her. She was always so happy to see them. She had a wonderful sense of humor. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, living her religion as well as anyone. Her life of service exemplified her love and testimony of her Savior Jesus Christ. She was always cheerful and kind. Mom was always very grateful for and loving to all those who cared for her at Chancellor Gardens. Due to COVID-19 concerns, a private family graveside service was held Mar 21, 2020 in Hooper, UT. A memorial service will be held when conditions allow. For full version of obituary and online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 22, 2020