|
|
Joyce Despain Brown
1925 ~ 2020
Draper, UT-Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend, Joyce Despain Brown, passed away on March 13, 2020, just two months shy of her 95th birthday, due to the lingering effects of a stroke. Joyce was born on May 3, 1925, in Murray, Utah to Mervyn and Leda Sadler Despain. She attended Jordan High School where she met the love of her life, Bob at the home of a friend.
Joyce and Bob built a cabin in Island Park, Idaho, in 1972, where they spent a great deal of time together. The family will always remember the two of them sitting on their porch swing waiting for the family to arrive. Many nights were spent playing Hand and Foot, cards and dominoes at the cabin with Joyce and Bob. In Joyce and Bob's own words, with "that sneaky Eli." Joyce and Bob also wintered in Arizona, where they thrived in the warm Arizona sun with friends and family.
Joyce was a feisty, strong woman, who loved Dr. Pepper and chocolate. Even toward the end, all she wanted was a piece of chocolate. She had a great sense of humor and was an avid shopper. She could walk all day shopping, long after the rest of us were exhausted. She loved having her hair done by Julie Self, who faithfully came to her home. Joyce dearly loved her family and always wanted them close.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Wanda, her husband Bob, and brothers-in-law Glen and Denny. Joyce is survived by her children, Craig (Christie), Bruce (Lindy), and Rick (Linda), 19 grandchildren, 63 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Due to the Covid-19 epidemic, Joyce's service will be limited to immediate family and close friends, to be held March 23, at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road, in Sandy. A viewing will be held at 11:00 am and the funeral at the graveside at 12:00. We have been given a mandate that no more than 10 people gather together at a given time for the viewing and funeral.
We would like to extend our deepest appreciation to the aides who lovingly cared for Joyce during her last five years. We could never have done it without you. We appreciate the loving care of Carol Brown, Bekah Brown, Hailei and Evie Cox, Becca Garn, Maria Ruano, and our dear Karina Zavaleta.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 22, 2020