|
|
Joyce G. Dooley
1940 ~ 2020
Joyce Gailey Dooley, beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother peacefully left this world on April 4th, 2020 at the age of 79, due to complications from an infection. Joyce is survived by her husband David Dooley, 2 sisters, 4 daughters Evona Dooley, Ronda Webb, Tonya Mulvey (Ronald) and Lorry Kaller (Marcus), 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Bruce & Viona Gailey and her great-grandson Dante Lewis. Due to Covid-19 you may express your love and condolences online at www.larkincares.com. In Lieu of flowers please make donations to Shriners Hospital.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 7, 2020