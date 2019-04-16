|
Joyce Gressmen Bowles
1930 ~ 2019
Joyce Gressmen Bowles passed away April 14, 2019. She was born June 10, 1930 in Eureka, UT to Elmer Gillins and Verla Isabell Towers Gressmen.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years Arvid Walton Bowles, children Dennis (Colleen), Debra "Debbie" and Ray (Jodie), 16 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, sister Betty Thorup and brother Gary Gressmen (Connie). She is preceded in death by her son Scott and sister Beverly Allen.
Funeral services will be held Friday, April 19, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the LDS Building at 12682 S. Starlight Hill Lane, Herriman, UT. A viewing will be held Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 6-8 P.M. at the same location and prior to services on Friday from 10-10:45 A.M. Interment at the Herriman City Cemetery. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 16, 2019