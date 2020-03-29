Home

Joyce Gunnell Powers Ensign


1929 - 2020
8/3/29 ~ 3/26/20
LOGAN-Joyce Gunnell Powers Ensign, 90, passed away on 3/26/20 in Providence, Utah.
Joyce was born in Logan UT 8/3/29 to Joshua Brown Gunnell and Hazel Heninger Gunnell, the 4th of 8 children. She attended Utah State University, active in many areas, and chosen as the Pi Kappa Alpha dream-girl as a senior.
She married Bud Powers on 6/20/52 and they made their home in Brigham City to raise their family. They moved to Loveland, CO in 1976, returning to SLC in 1979. Bud passed away in 1999.
Joyce married Bruce Ensign on 9/15/06 in the Logan Temple. They enjoyed 14 wonderful years together in Logan, the town where they both grew up.
She was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and its principles formed her life's foundation. Her greatest joys were in the devotion to her family. Her children and grandchildren have countless memories of her loving support and top-notch waffles with strawberry jam!
Surviving Joyce are her dear husband Bruce, and three children (and spouse): Kelly (Sandy) Powers - SLC, David (Kris) Powers - Layton, and Darin (Susie) Powers - Denver. Also, siblings Gordon Gunnell (Candace), Gaye Freeman (Kay), and Dawn Perkins. Joyce has 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Due to pandemic, no public funeral held. Please share thoughts at Thememories.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary, www.allenmortuaries.net
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 29, 2020
