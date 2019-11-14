|
Joyce LaJune Winn Mikkelson
Oct 16, 1927 ~ Nov 12, 2019
Joyce LaJune Winn Mikkelson, age 92, passed away at home, Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Born October 16, 1927 in Nephi, Utah, to Alfred Dean and Bertha Nuffer Winn. She grew up in Nephi, graduating from Juab High. After high school she worked at the Juab Times News as a proofreader, and during WWII she took over responsibilities on the farm while her brothers were overseas.
She married her sweetheart, Allan Mikkelson, in 1948 in Nephi, Utah. Their marriage was solemnized in the Salt Lake LDS Temple, in 1958. She was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and her community. She loved her many church callings, including president of the Relief Society, Primary, and MIA in the Wasatch II Ward. Proud of her pioneer heritage, she was a devoted member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, serving in numerous leadership roles in her local camp. She loved volunteering at the DUP Museum. She and Allan served a leadership mission to the Liberty Wells Stake.
Joyce worked at IDFL for over 35 years, finally retiring at age 90. She loved University of Utah basketball and was a season ticket holder since the 60s. Joyce was a friend to everyone young and old. Once you met her you were like family. She was selfless-always willing to do anything to help others.
Joyce loved her family most of all. She was preceded in death by Allan after 64 years of marriage. She is survived by her three children, Lanny, Becky Kelley (Ray), and Maryann Martindale (Stacy Young), grandchildren, Paul (Corinne), Jeremy, Sarah, Andrea, Taylor Roper (Steven), Sam Keith (Cody), Kensie, and Brynn, great-grandchildren Jaden, Ellie, Colin, Sophie, Ella, Liam, and Logan, sisters Dolores Carter, Melba Cook, and Christine Nielsen and brother Chad Winn. Preceded in death by her parents, brothers Keith and DeVon Winn, and great-granddaughter, Rylee Rae.
A viewing will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 Highland Dr., Salt Lake City, UT. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the Wasatch Ward building, 1750 S. 1500 E., Salt Lake City, UT, at 11:30 a.m., with a viewing from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park.
