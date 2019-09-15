Home

Kramer Family Funeral Home
2500 S Decker Lake Blvd
West Valley, UT 84119
801-872-4059
Interment
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Lindquist Washington Heights Memorial Park
4500 Washington Blvd
Ogden, UT
Joyce M. Bowden


1928 - 2019
Joyce M. Bowden Obituary
12-13-1928 ~ 09-04-2019
Bountiful, UT-Our beautiful mother, Joyce M. Bowden passed away on September 4, after a brief fight with Burkitt Lymphoma.
Born on December 13, 1928 in Ogden, Utah to Daniel R. and Dolly W. Dickens. She married Blaine Bowden on June 25, 1949. She raised four children, and retired from Zions First National Bank after 27 years.
She is survived by her husband and her children; Natalie Earle, Suzette (Ken) Onstad, Marc (Rosie) Bowden, and Lisa Hunt; 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Robert and Douglas, and her sister Beryl.
Joyce's ashes will be interred September 21, 11am at Lindquist Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd, Ogden, UT. For more information and online condolences, visit https://www.kramerfamilyfuneral.com/obituaries
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 15, 2019
