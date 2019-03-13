Joyce McDermaid Anderson

1937-2019

South Jordan, UT-Joyce McDermaid Anderson passed away peacefully at her home March 9th 2019. She was born in Tremonton, Utah July 23rd 1937 to Wendell and Fern McDermaid. She was the youngest of four children. She graduated from West High where she met and then in August of 1955 married her true love Charles Ray Anderson in the Logan, Utah temple. The love and joy they shared together had them spend time in Europe with the military where the first of their six children, Kip, was born. Over the ensuing 15 years they welcomed five additional children, (Jeff, Linda, Charlotte, Christine & Nathan) while relocating multiple times due to Ray's employment. Joyce was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where she served faithfully in many callings. Her life was filled with selfless service as she always put the needs of others before her own. She was quick to offer a visit, a warm cooked meal, a congratulatory note or a birthday card with a little bit of money in it. Her greatest joy was her family. Her husband, 6 children and spouses, 22 grand children and 31 great grandchildren all knew how much she loved them. There was a joyous reunion on the other side with the many family members that preceded her in death.

A viewing will be held Thursday, March 14th from 6:00-8:00 pm at the River 2nd Ward on 1540 West 104th South. Funeral services will be Friday March 15th at 11:00 am with a viewing from 9:30-10:30 am at the same location. Interment to follow at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park. Online guestbook available at [email protected]



