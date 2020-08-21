1/1
Joyce Mecham Rollins
1943 - 2020
1943 ~ 2020
Joyce Mecham Rollins, 77, passed away on August 17, 2020 in South Jordan, Utah. She was born July 6, 1943 in Heber, Utah to Dee 'S' Mecham and Alta Baird the 2nd of four children. She was sealed in the Salt Lake LDS temple to her best friend and companion, Gaylin Wade Rollins, on August 20, 1965.
She taught business education for several years and then returned to the workforce after her children were raised as a special education teacher and secretary. Most years she stayed home to raise her family, teaching piano to everyone in the neighborhood it seemed. Joyce had a wonderful talent to scrapbook and journal -- her ability to quickly recall family, friend and even world events will be missed.
Our mother loved the gospel of Jesus Christ. She served for many years in musical callings. She specifically enjoyed her service as a temple worker in the Mount Timpanogos LDS temple and her service with her husband as missionaries in the Cleveland, Ohio mission - particularly enjoying her time serving in Kirtland.
She is survived by her husband, Gaylin of nearly 55 years and children: Brian (Brandy) Rollins, Joylynn (Rob) Bennett, Darin (Camille) Rollins, and Kristy (Jamin) Bitter, and 19 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, brothers Harvey and Dale Mecham, sister Darlene Seely, and step-sister Lorna Hoyt. She was preceded in death by her parents Dee and Alta Mecham along with Dee's second wife "Grandma Joyce."
Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Monday, August 24, 2020 and a public viewing will be held from 5-7 pm on Sunday, August 23, 2020 both at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 South State Street, Orem. Condolences may be expressed to the family at SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.

Published in Deseret News from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary - Orem
AUG
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary - Orem
Funeral services provided by
Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary - Orem
495 South State Street
Orem, UT 84058
(801) 225-1530
Memories & Condolences
August 20, 2020
