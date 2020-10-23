Joyce Parry Smith was born on December 12, 1932 to Maurine and Alvarus Parry in Salt Lake City, Utah. The Parry family would include Bob, Joyce, Connie, Doug, and Rick as they were known. Joyce had a love of learning throughout her life. She graduated from East High School and the University of Utah, with a bachelor's degree. She obtained a master's degree in Gerontology from Weber State University.
On February 19, 1954, Joyce Parry married E. Rowley Smith in the Salt Lake Temple. This was the beginning of 48 years of marriage. They had five children, Greg, David, Rand, Stephanie, and Corinne. Lynda has been a daughter to Joyce and a sister to the remaining siblings for many years and has assisted Joyce in all aspects of daily living. There are 24 grandchildren, and 23 great grandchildren.
Throughout her life, Joyce demonstrated a willingness to work hard and help others. She served in many positions in the Church, including the Nursery, which she said was one of her favorites. Joyce also worked as a teacher after graduating from the University of Utah. After her children were in school, she began working with the Davis County Council on Aging. She was a secretary, then a director at the Golden Years Center in Bountiful, and finally the Davis County Director on Aging. Joyce was active in volunteer work as well. She would help out at Lakeview Hospital, and the Bountiful Temple. She was also active with the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, and served on a number of boards related to her profession. Joyce was proud of being able to volunteer for the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.
A special thanks to all the friends and caregivers from Cedarwood at Sandy, and Silverado Hospice, who made her last year comfortable and as joyful as possible.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Lakeview Cemetery.
