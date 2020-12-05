Joyce Romney Williams



1927 ~ 2020



Joyce Richards Romney Williams, age 93, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah.



Born February 16, 1927 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Wilford Woodruff Romney and Josephine Richards Romney. Graduate of East High School (1944) and the University of Utah (1948), with a degree in Sociology. Married Jay Cleon Williams on June 20, 1949 in Salt Lake City. Member LDS Church (previously and until recently she lived in the Salt Lake Foothill Stake - 3rd Ward). Joyce lived in Salt Lake City all her life. Joyce's mother passed away when Joyce was 20 years old and for many years Joyce has looked forward to a wonderful reunion with her mother.



Joyce is survived by two daughters: Jody W. Nelson (Bruce) of Murray, Utah and Julie Anderson (Doug) of Newcastle, California; four grandsons: Jeff/Erin (Bismarck, North Dakota), Brett/Sarah (South Jordan, Utah), Taylor/Melissa (Murray, Utah) and Spencer/Ashley (Murray, Utah); and twenty special great-grandchildren (Oliver, Bryant, Tanner, Seth, Paige, Alex, Sophie, Kate, Dane, Lexie, Graham, Cecilia, Reese, Claire, Quinton, Tessa, Max, Ava, Thomas and Henry). Preceded in death by husband Jay C. Williams.



Joyce returned to the University of Utah after her daughters got older and obtained a master's degree. She then worked for the Utah Blind Center, helping with people with sight challenges. Joyce loved animals (especially cats), always had several pets and was always active in taking care of stray cats that had been abandoned or lost.



Due to the current COVID-19 virus situation, no public viewing or funeral will be held. A private family graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Utah Food Bank.



