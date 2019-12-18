|
A beautiful, charitable, sweet, loving, daughter of God.
Joyce Webb Arbuckle, age 91, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, at her home in Centerville, Utah, surrounded by family.
Born November 4, 1928, in Logan, Utah to George James Webb and Vivian Rawlins. She spent her childhood and teenage years in Logan, Tremonton, and Salt Lake City, graduating from West High in 1947.
Joyce met her future husband, Robert Mann Arbuckle, while working at the Growers Market in Salt Lake City. They were married six days after she graduated from high school on June 12, 1947, in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they became the loving parents of six children, and as their families grew they loved seeing their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandson, happy and actively enjoying life and helping others.
Joyce's life was filled with service! In addition to many church callings, Joyce and Bob served two missions together for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Australia Brisbane Mission (served their whole mission in Papua New Guinea) and the California Sacramento Mission. They met many lifelong friends on both missions. Joyce and her husband served many years as volunteers in the Salt Lake and Bountiful Temple. The two of them where part of a study group that met once a week for over 50 years. In addition, Joyce loved meeting with her quilt group monthly where they enjoyed making beautiful handmade items together, along with socializing. She was proud of her heritage and was a member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers, and also, served in the La Sertoma service Organization, in the community. Joyce and Bob had the privilege of traveling the world, but her favorite place to be was the family cabin at Bear Lake with her family and friends.
Joyce will be remembered for her beautiful handmade quilts, wall hangings, and many crochet items she gave to family and friends through the years. So many have enjoyed her homemade bread, rolls, homemade candy and sweet treats.
As an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Joyce's testimony of Jesus Christ never wavered. Her devotion and love for the gospel of Jesus Christ deeply influenced her family and friends.
Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, husband, her sisters, Lona Mable Schulthies, Betty Jean Salmon and Judy Ann Pack, granddaughter Kelly Arbuckle, great-grandchildren, Melissa Morrison and William Hellyer. She is survived by her brother George William "Bill" (Shirley) Webb.
Her Children: Cheryl (Robert) Gove, Robert (Noleen) , Debra (Steven) Nielsen, Alan (Karlynne), Gayle (Keith) Paget, Lynda (Michael) Albrechtsen; 37 grandchildren; 89 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson, and more on the way. Those that called her Mom and Grandma: Lorianne and Ernest Castillo and their family, and Paul and Jessica Judd and their family.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Pineae Gardens Ward, 690 North 400 West Centerville, Utah. There will be a viewing will be Friday, December 20, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main Street, Bountiful and Saturday morning 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church prior to services. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.
