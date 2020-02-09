Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Mountain View Mortuary & Cemetery
3115 East 7800 South (Bengal Blvd.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
(801) 943-0831
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Mountain View Mortuary
3115 E 7800 S,
Cottonwood Heights, UT
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Memorial Mountain View Mortuary
3115 E 7800 S
Cottonwood Heights, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Memorial Mountain View Mortuary
3115 E 7800 S,
Cottonwood Heights, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Zufelt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Zufelt


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Zufelt Obituary
Joyce Payzant Dixon Zufelt, age 90 passed away on February 5, 2020 in Provo, Utah. She was born on February 1, 1930 in Provo, Utah to Reuben Ells and Desta Shepherd.
She married David A. Dixon on January 15, 1949, they divorced. She married James T. Zufelt on February 14, 1970.
She is survived by Stevi J. Dixon, Brent L. (Shirley) Dixon, Michael J. (Khani) Zufelt, Kimberle' Dixon Norman Morrison, Kristen Dixon (Brent) Maxwell; Siblings Clair Payzant, Cliffton Payzant and Ranae Smith; her grandchildren, great grandchildren and her beloved cat, Gentle Bennie.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband; parents; infant son Arlen Blaine; daughter in law Kathleen V. Dixon; granddaughter Brandie K Maxwell; three sisters, Elaine Burton, Afton Moore and Evelyn Atkinson.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11 a.m., viewing at 10 a.m. at Memorial Mountain View Mortuary, 3115 E 7800 S, Cottonwood Heights, UT. Friends may call Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. Interment will be at Memorial Mountain View Cemetery. Full obituary can be viewed at http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/mountain-view/joyce-zufelt/
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -