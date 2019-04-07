June 17, 1931 ~ April 2, 2019

Joye was born in South Weber, Utah on June 17, 1931, to Raymond and Mattie Green Ray. Joye graduated from Davis High, Weber College, BYU with a BS degree and from the University of Utah with a Master's Degree. While at Weber College Joye was awarded Female Athlete in 1951.

Joye taught Health, PE, and Coached for 34 years at Dixon Junior High, Granger, Skyline and Taylorsville High Schools.

In the 1970s she was selected to go with the USA Womens Basketball Team on their South American Tour as the first female referee. She also played a lot of sports at Weber College, especially softball and on recreational leagues.

Joye was co-owner and developed Echo Resort from the beginning. Joye operated Echo Resort for 50 years. Many families and friends enjoyed camping and boating at Echo. She loved the people in Coalville and surrounding towns, where many of the youth worked at the resort over the summers.

Joye was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Evans (June) Ray and her sister Nadene (Kay) Carver. She is survived by Adele (Micky) Koziar and Annette (Sterling) Gardner. Joye has many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Each of which all thought they were Joye's favorite.

The family would like to thank Intermountain Hospice, Ana, Stephanie, Nubia, and Homespire. A special thanks to Dawn, Sharon, and Dixie who cared for Joye and were amazing neighbors.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 - 36th St., Ogden, UT. Family will visit with friends from 12:30 - 1:45 p.m. prior to the service.

Interment at Aultorest Memorial Park.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittsmortuary.com

