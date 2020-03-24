Home

Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Murray City Cemetery
Joye Young de Jong


1928 - 2020
Joye Young
de Jong
08/27/1928 ~ 03/22/2020
Joye Young de Jong passed away peacefully at home on March 22, 2020. Born August 27, 1928 in Murray, UT to Berenice Dunster and William P. Young. She married her sweetheart, Martin de Jong, on June 12, 1947; sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on June 26, 1957; married for 65 years; raised 6 children. She graduated from Jordan High School in 1946. Joye served faithfully in many church callings and took great pride in her seamstress ability and being a homemaker. She loved being with her family and friends. Her spunky personality and quick wit never ended. "I'm always in good Hands, I choose to be Happy".
She is survived by Martin L. de Jong (Lorna), Deloris Beynon, Dan L. de Jong (Laurie), Lisa Fulton (Gary), Andrea Roberts (KC Ward). Preceded in death by her husband, Martin de Jong; daughter, Cora Linn de Jong; and parents. She was proud of her 17 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
We would like to thank Quality Home and Hospice for their kind care of our mother.
Graveside Services will be held at Murray City Cemetery on Friday, March 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. A viewing will be held Thursday, March 26, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home located at 4760 S. State Street in Murray. Please be aware that social distancing will be in place. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 24, 2020
