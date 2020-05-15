|
|
Juan Flores
1945~2020
Our Beloved Juan Flores passed away on May 8 2020, in Salt Lake City Utah, he was born on August 24 1945 in Moyahua Zacatecas, Mexico to Juan and Leonarda Flores. He married Esperanza Flores on February 12 1965 and raised 6 daughters. He loved to go fishing every chance he could get and also spending time working in his garden. He loved being with his many grandkids and great-grandkids. He is preceded in death by his parents Juan and Leonarda, and his daughter Rosamaria. He is survived by his wife Esperanza, his daughters: Maribel, Delia, Guadalupe, Esmeralda, Gabriela, and his 16 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren. A beloved Husband, Father, Grandpa, and Great-Grandpa he will be missed by all.
Published in Deseret News on May 15, 2020