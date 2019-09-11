Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cannon Mortuary
2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
(801) 942-6301
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Cottonwood Heights 2nd Ward
6890 S. Whitmore Way
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Cottonwood Heights 2nd Ward
6890 S. Whitmore Way
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Cedar City Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Merryweather
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita Naegle Merryweather


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juanita Naegle Merryweather Obituary
Juanita Naegle Merryweather
1930 - 2019
Juanita Naegle Merryweather, passed away Sept. 10, 2019. Born March 10, 1930, Hurricane, Utah to Hans Maurice and Juanita Bradshaw Naegle. Survived by children, Jane (Paul) O'Bray and Lee (Amber) Merryweather.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the Cottonwood Heights 2nd Ward, 6890 S. Whitmore Way, (2225 S.) with a visitation the day of the service at the church from 10-10:45 a.m. Interment Saturday, Sept.14, 2019, 1:00 p.m. Cedar City Cemetery. Complete obituary at www.cannonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juanita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now