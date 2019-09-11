|
|
Juanita Naegle Merryweather
1930 - 2019
Juanita Naegle Merryweather, passed away Sept. 10, 2019. Born March 10, 1930, Hurricane, Utah to Hans Maurice and Juanita Bradshaw Naegle. Survived by children, Jane (Paul) O'Bray and Lee (Amber) Merryweather.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the Cottonwood Heights 2nd Ward, 6890 S. Whitmore Way, (2225 S.) with a visitation the day of the service at the church from 10-10:45 a.m. Interment Saturday, Sept.14, 2019, 1:00 p.m. Cedar City Cemetery. Complete obituary at www.cannonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 11, 2019