Juanita Stanley Pullan

1919 ~ 2019

Juanita (Nita) Stanley Pullan joined her husband, Paul, and their sons Gene and Daryl and great granddaughter Michealla on March 23, 2019. Born in Naples Utah on June 23, 1919 to Rufus (Gus) Stanley and Mary Ellen (Nellie) Dyson Stanley, she is preceded in death by her siblings Jennie, Liston, Roy, Ealenes, Chris, Lucy and Carrie.

Juanita Stanley and Paul Pullan were married on August 16,1939 in the living-room of the house they shared their entire 59-year marriage. Their union was reaffirmed and solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple on July 6, 1964.

Nita is survived by four children, Linda Garner (Frank), Julie Child (Robert), Janice Carey (Chris Christiansen), Gordon (Paul Lanoix), daughter-in-law, Mari-Jon Adams, 16 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 20 great great-grandchildren.

A Viewing are Friday March 29 from 6:00-8:00PM at Larkin Mortuary Downtown, 200 East South Temple, Salt Lake City and one hour prior to services at the church-

A Celebration of Juanita's Life will be held Saturday March 30, 2019 at 11 AM at the 25th LDS Ward, 1145 West 500 South in Salt Lake City.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in honor of Juanita to the Primary Children's Hospital. A complete obituary can be found at larkinmortuary.com

