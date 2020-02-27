Home

Holbrook Mortuary - Salt Lake City
3251 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
(801) 484-2045
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holladay 25th Ward
4650 South Naniloa Drive (2800 East)
Holladay, UT
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Holladay 25th Ward
4650 South Naniloa Drive (2800 East)
Holladay, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Holladay 25th Ward
4650 South Naniloa Drive (2800 East)
Holladay, UT
Judith Alder Saxey


1939 - 2020
Judith Alder Saxey Obituary
Our blessed mother, grandmother, and friend passed away on February 25, 2020. Judith was dearly loved by all who knew her and will be deeply missed. Judith was born on February 7, 1939 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Georgia Payzant Alder and Linden Benson Alder. She married Kent Harris Saxey, the love of her life, February 4, 1965.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00am at the Holladay 25th Ward, 4650 South Naniloa Drive (2800 East), Holladay; where friends and family can visit Friday evening 6:00-8:00pm and Saturday morning 9:30-10:30am prior to the service. Interment at Kaysville City Cemetery. Full obituary and online guestbook available at: HolbrookMortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 27, 2020
