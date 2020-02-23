|
|
Judith Alicia Adams
October 1958 ~ February 2020
Judith Alicia Adams passed away peacefully at her home on the morning of Monday, February 10th, surrounded by family members.
Although Judith was a long-time resident of Salt Lake City, she was born and raised in the Virgin Islands where her mother, siblings and many extended family members reside. Her chosen family members reside in Salt Lake City.
For service info. and more on Judith's life, please visit www.larkincares.com
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 23, 2020