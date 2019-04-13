Home

Walker Sanderson Tribute Center
646 East 800 North
Orem, UT 84097
(801) 226-3500
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Walker Sanderson Tribute Center
646 East 800 North
Orem, UT 84097
View Map
Service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
LDS Multi Stake Center
350 North 900 East
Provo, UT
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
12:15 PM
East Lawn Memorial Cemetery
Provo, UT
View Map
Service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
1:30 PM
LDS Multi Stake Center
350 North 900 East
Provo, UT
View Map
In Loving Memory
University of Mortality
Certificate of Distinction
Having completed the requirements of Graduation With Honors
Judith Ann Harris Benedict
Will be honored for her accomplishments as a Mother, Wife, Daughter and Friend and her outstanding service as a professional and humanitarian.
Sunday April 14, 2019
Reflective Reception 6:00-8:30 pm
Walker Sanderson Mortuary 85 East 300 South Provo, Utah
Monday April 15, 2019
Services 10:00-11:30 am
LDS Multi Stake Center 350 North 900 East Provo, Utah
Dedication of Resting Site 12:15 pm
East Lawn Memorial Cemetery- Provo, Utah
Commencement Luncheon, 1:30 pm
LDS Multi Stake Center 350 North 900 East Provo, Utah
Published in Deseret News from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019
