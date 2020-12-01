On November 27, 2020, Judith Ann Lane reunited with family and friends who passed before her. Judy was born October 31, 1945, in Salt Lake City, UT, to Marjorie Johnson Lane and Edward Lane. She jokingly told grandchildren that she was a true Halloween witch. The eldest of the three siblings, Judy's relationship with her sisters, Susan Hudachko and Rosemary Nelson and their families, brought years of joy, adventure, and love. Judy, Susie, and Ro could often be found side-by-side dancing The Pony at family gatherings. We suspect that she and Susie are celebrating their reunion with a margarita, while dancing and sending love down to family and friends.



Judy graduated from Highland High School in Salt Lake City and continued her education at the University of Utah, receiving a BA in Elementary Education. Judy enjoyed her time as a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. Through her education, Judy's lifelong passion of teaching began.



For 30 years she was a dedicated mentor to the children she taught. Judy commonly ran into her former students, their own families in tow, who enthusiastically expressed that she was their "favorite teacher." Through role modeling and her zest for giving to the community, her own children followed her into "helping" professions. Judy's children were blessed to have a hard-working and passionate mother who instilled a sense of responsibility to care for others and make the world a better place.



All who knew Judy were quickly aware of her selflessness, fierce loyalty, unconditional support, inner strength, quick wit, strong opinions, and loving heart. Judy regularly told her children and grandchildren, "There is no room in your heart for hate." Judy generously shared these invaluable qualities with countless friends and family over her 75 years. She had a great affection for nature (but not for animals), and shared many years of joy at her family cabin. Judy could often be found in her favorite places... enjoying a burger from Hires, attending her grandchildren's countless activities, book club, teachers' dinners, neighborhood cocktail hours, and especially family dinners. Everyone who shared in one of these moments with Judy will forever be changed by her light.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Jason, and sister Susie. She is survived by her daughter Allison Brusa (Brad), son James Wissler (Heather), and daughter Amanda Wissler; sister Rosemary Nelson (Christian); and the lights of her life, her grandchildren Lane, Zoe, Lily, Grace, Tate, Charlie, Abe, Juniper, and Finn who will deeply miss their Nana. XOXO



An outdoor celebration of life will be held in late Summer/Fall of 2021. Information to come at a later date. In lieu of flowers, and in tribute to her sister, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation or to your local school. The family would like to thank the University of Utah Hospital, Nielsen's Rehabilitation Center, and Highland Care Center for their outstanding care.



