Judith Ann Rodgers peacefully returned home to her Heavenly Father on March 16, 2019, surrounded by her family.

Judy was born on May 23, 1942 in Bell California, to Ruth Ann Plumb and Dale Walter Rodgers. She grew up in Casa Grande, Arizona where she graduated from high school and then went to Northern Arizona University where she met and married Dennis Gale Rodgers (yes - same last name - no relation). She graduated in Elementary Education and immediately began a career in teaching that spanned over 30 years. She taught school in Arizona, Alaska, and finally spending the last 18 years of her teaching career in St. George, Utah.

Judy loved teaching and loved learning. She developed an incredible knowledge of history, had a true appreciation for art and beauty, and was very creative. She drew, painted, sculpted and did ceramics. She had many adventures with her husband and children, living in the Alaskan Bush. Judy loved the wild beauty of Alaska and especially the people and friendships she made while living there.

After retiring Judy returned to her creative side and took on two new hobbies - cardmaking and knitting. Judy made thousands of beautiful, unique cards during the last years of her life and she shared these cards with those she loved. We estimate that each month for the past several years she mailed approximately 30 handmade cards with personal notes to all of her grandchildren, friends and special people in her life. She also loved to knit and created so many beautiful baby blankets, hats, socks, toys and Christmas stockings. Judy was always creating beauty and sharing it with those she loved. Her children, grandchildren and friends will miss her so much. She has enriched our lives and leaves behind a legacy of love.

Judy is survived by her sons: Greg (Karen) Rodgers, Todd Rodgers, Mathew Rodgers and Galen (Kari) Rodgers, 11 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. She is also survived by many dear friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Dennis. As her family, we wish to thank the wonderful care provided by Aspen Senior Care and iCare Home Health & Hospice.

To honor Judy's wishes, a family memorial service will be held this summer.

