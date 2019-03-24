1940 ~ 2019

Judith Ann (Maharg) Williamson was born in Dayton, OH on February 10, 1940 to her loving parents Frank Ayer Maharg, Jr. and Florence Elizabeth (Deuser) Maharg. She passed on March 20, 2019. She was the eldest child and had two younger sisters, Nancy (Maharg) Van Hook & Harriett (Maharg) Focht.

While working as a division secretary at Main Navy, Washington D.C. she met her future husband, Terrence Williamson. They went on to marry on March 22, 1969 in Dayton, OH. They were later sealed for time and eternity in the Oakland Temple on December 10, 1971.

Judi was the wife of a Naval Officer which meant they moved several times during their marriage. They started their marriage in Washington, DC, moved to Monterey, CA., transferred to Fort Monmouth, New Jersey, then off to beautiful Honolulu, Hawaii. They finished raising their children in Alexandria, VA., and remained in Virginia until their retirement in 2005 and final move to Provo, UT.

She was the mother to one son Shawn Young Williamson and three daughters Anne Marie Torres, Catherine Leilani Barrus, and Leslie Lehuanani Lilino. She loved her grandchildren and was blessed with 8 grandsons Kalin Torres, Clyn Barrus, Truman Barrus, Sam Williamson, Theodore Barrus, Joey Williamson, Levin Barrus and Kaimana Lilino and 1 granddaughter Bryce Lilino. She valued the time she was able to spend with them. Family get-togethers were her favorite time; a time to eat, talk, and play games.

Judi loved being a wife and mother. Her children remember her singing them to sleep nightly to ensure they felt loved and teaching them the gospel. Homemade Halloween costumes were her specialty and always won best costume prizes. She was a natural comforter. Whenever her children were sick, injured, or sad she knew just what to do to make them feel comforted, cared for, and loved.

Judi was social and loved to talk to everyone. This characteristic always made those around her feel included and important. She had an amazing ability to be "present" and enjoy the moment with those surrounding her.

She will be missed by all those who knew her and were lucky enough to be loved by her. With love, until we meet again.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Oak Hills Stake Center, 925 East North Temple Dr., Provo, UT. A viewing prior to the service will be from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the same location. Interment East Lawn Memorial Hills.

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary