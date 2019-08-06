|
1941 ~ 2019
On August 2, 2019, our very much loved wife, mother, sister and grandmother, Judith Annette Connole passed away suddenly at Intermountain Medical Center after suffering a heart attack.
She is survived by her husband Arthur ("Mac") Connole, daughter Jennifer Connole (Michael Burbank), son Daniel Connole, sister Roberta Cestnik, grandson Samuel Burbank, sister-in-law, Sue Robinson, brothers-in law Roger Connole (Barbara) and John Connole as well as many nieces and nephews.
Judy was born in Hartshorne, Oklahoma on February 4, 1941 to Edna Mae and Elroy Taylor. Judy always hit the ground running well before dawn, managing Bratten's Seafood Restaurant in Bountiful in the early years, getting her real estate license, and ultimately, working for many years at The University of Utah Hospital in the Department of Surgery and Bone Marrow Transplant Unit. Following retirement, Judy spent several years volunteering at the St. John the Baptist Elementary school cafeteria, where her grandson was a student. She is greatly missed!
A funeral mass will be celebrated Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church, 300 East 11800 South, Draper, where friends may call from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. Committal, Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 4th Avenue and T Street. Funeral Directors, Neil O'Donnell and Sons.
Published in Deseret News from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019