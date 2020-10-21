1942 ~ 2020
Judith Backman Marsh passed away peacefully on October 18, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah at the age of 78.
She was born on April 11, 1942 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Robert L. and Virginia P. Backman-the first of seven daughters. She attended Highland High School and the University of Utah. On June 12, 1960, she married Ralph Joseph Marsh. Judy was outgoing, engaging, and made friends easily-a trait that complimented Ralph's quiet and reserved personality. They moved to New York City where Judy worked at Columbia University as Ralph attended law school. Judy loved Broadway shows and trying out the city's famous restaurants. In 1965, they returned to Salt Lake to start their family.
Judy was a dedicated mother, serving as care-giver, nurse, tutor, chauffeur, counselor, cheerleader, and best friend to her seven children. She was also "second mom" to dozens more. Often her children's friends would stay late to hang out, talk, and play games-even after her own kids had gone to bed. She was a true friend to all who knew her.
Judy loved music and sang with several choral groups. She had perfect pitch and would correct Ralph and the kids any time they sang off key, which was often. This may have led to the unique birthday song rendition the family is famous for. She played tennis and loved to travel-cherished trips include South Africa, Paris, St. Petersburg, Israel, and a cruise through the Panama Canal. But her favorite pastime was simply playing cards and talking with her family.
She actively served in several community organizations, including the PTA (more than 20 years), The Junior League, Hospice, and the State Trust Lands Association. She was a fundraiser for the Behavior Modification Training Center and taught classes for parents of physically and mentally handicapped children.
Judy was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in her ward's Young Women and Relief Society presidencies. But her favorite call was as "Mission Mom" to the hundreds of missionaries in the Jacksonville Florida Mission from 2004 until 2007. She loved each of them like her own children.
She is survived by her husband Ralph; seven children (and spouses): Ralph Joseph Jr., Robert (Michelle), Daniel (Lisa), Melissa (Shawn), Richard (Sandra), Matthew (Elizabeth), and Jacob (Shalane); fifteen grandchildren, her father, and six sisters. She was preceded in death by her mother.
The family thanks Marti Elliott and the angels at Capitol Hill Senior Living for the care and support they gave Judy over the past six months.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 26 at 12:00 PM at the Bonneville Stake Center, 1535 Bonneview Drive, Salt Lake City. Attendees please wear masks and practice social distancing. A viewing will be held Sunday October 25 (same location) from 5:00-8:00 PM and from 10:00-11:30 before the service. Burial will take place immediately afterwards at Sunset Lawn 2350 East 1300 South, Salt Lake City. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com
