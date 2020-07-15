Judith C. Farnsworth
1949 ~ 2020
Judith Christine Jensen Farnsworth passed away peacefully on July 11, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 7, 1949 in SLC, UT to Thomas and Bonnie Jensen. She is survived by her husband Daryl Farnsworth and children, Erik Farnsworth, Jill Bjers, Chad Jacobson, and 5 grandchildren. Judy was Sister, Aunt, Cousin, Friend and Adopted Mom to many. She will be deeply missed.
Friends are invited to a wake in Judy's honor on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. To ensure compliance with current social distancing guidelines, we kindly ask that you call the funeral parlor at (801) 474-9119 to make a reservation for the time that you wish to attend (masks are encouraged). She will be laid to rest on Monday, July 20 at 11:00 AM at Elysian Burial Gardens. Please share your memories and photos with the family and view an extended obituary at www.starksfuneral.com
