Judith Hadfield Robins

1949~2019

Cottonwood Heights, UT-Beloved wife, mother, grandmother Judith Hadfield Robins, 69, passed away April 22, 2019 in the loving arms of family at her home in Cottonwood Heights. Born August 27, 1949 in Brigham City, Utah. Daughter of Herman Warburton and Ida Tingey Hadfield. Graduate of Box Elder High School where she was a student body secretary. Enrolled at Utah State University and affiliated with Chi Omega Sorority and served as Panhellenic President. Graduated cum laude in 1971. Began her teaching career at Valley Junior High in Salt Lake City and married Richard Glen Robins December 15, 1972 in Farmington. Solemnized one year later in the Ogden Temple.

A few years later, Judy and Rich began building their family and a wonderful legacy that includes Lt. Col. R. Judd Robins, M.D., USAF, his wife Jeannie, children Dax, Annabelle, Chase and Cassidy, Colorado Springs, CO; Christopher Robins, D.D.S., his wife Mariah, children Cooper, Hank, and Ollie, West Point, UT; Kelley Robins Flint, her husband Wesley Flint, M.D., children Charlie, Reese, Hailey, and Heath, Boise, ID; and Radley Beau Robins, D.D.S., his wife Laura, children Jack, Eli, Emme, and Zeke, Houston, TX.

Despite the demands of school, music, and sports, the family loved being together above all, enjoying summer trips to Sun River, OR and the Oregon Coast. As the children matured, Judy resumed teaching at Bonneville Junior High. She was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various stake and ward callings. Along with her husband, served in the Salt Lake Inner-city Mission for 33 months. Judy and Rich enjoyed corporate retreats at beaches in Mexico as well as a European tour.

Preceded in death by her parents and sister, Janet. Survived by brother, Bruce Hadfield, Holladay and numerous cousins.

Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the Butler Hill Chapel, 2695 East 7000 South, Cottonwood Heights, UT, 84121. Viewing scheduled Friday, April 26, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Memorial Holladay~Cottonwood Mortuary, 4670 S. Highland Dr., Holladay, UT 84117 and at the chapel one hour prior to service. Interment at Memorial Holladay Cemetery. The family extend grateful thanks to Huntsman Cancer Center and Canyons Hospice. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/judith/

