On Monday, November 30, 2020, Judith Hatton, loving sister, aunt, and daughter, passed away at the age of 80. Judy was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on May 15, 1940, the firstborn child of Norman and Ila Hatton. After attending South High School, she started volunteering at the LDS Hospital until they hired her. She was a dedicated employee there for 45 years until she retired with recognition for her many years of service.
Judy was one of those special people that loved to be friends with everyone and made friends quickly. She had an ability to love unconditionally and thus was loved back in return by all those around her. Friends, doctors, nurses and caregivers all expressed that Judy was their favorite. She loved serving in the Primary and caring for the Primary children during church. She always cared about and checked on everyone she knew. If someone was not at church or anywhere she anticipated seeing them she would want to make sure they were okay.
Judy was known for loving to talk to her family and friends, her infectious love and laughter, and uncanny good luck. Red was her favorite color and her friends and family tried to always plan their gift giving to make sure they found her something red she would enjoy. Her favorite drink was a nice cold Coke. Bowling was her favorite sport and she enjoyed doing that every Saturday for decades. She also enjoyed watching the Utah Jazz and listening to Elvis Presley.
Her parents preceded her in death and are grateful for her return to them in their Eternal Home. She is survived by her sister, Sandra Hatton Peterson, brother-in-law, Ralph L. Peterson, and nephews, Darrell and Marcus Peterson who she lived with for several decades in Taylorsville, Utah.
Her family wishes to express sincere gratitude for all those that loved and cared for Judy in so many ways. Judy loved living at The Ridge Cottonwood in Holladay during her last few years. Special thanks to all the staff, doctors, nurses, and other caregivers.
A private viewing will be held on Tuesday, December 8th, 2020 from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM (noon) at the McDougal Funeral Home at 4330 S Redwood Rd, Taylorsville, UT (www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com
). From there, interment will immediately follow with a brief graveside service at Salt Lake City Cemetery.