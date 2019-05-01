Home

Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Viewing
Thursday, May 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, May 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Judith Hunter Obituary
Judith Littlefield Hunter
12/06/1940 - 04/26/2019
South Jordan, UT-Judy Hunter was born to Kenneth Littlefield & Wilberta "Billie" Accocks in Salt Lake City, Utah. Married to David Gene Taylor in July of 1956; this beautiful union gave the world 4 sons and 1 daughter; they later divorced. Later in life, Judy found love again with Deck Hunter. With their marriage in March 1987, she gained 2 daughters. She was a very strong woman having a fulfilling, successful career with the Utah Air National Guard and the Federal Aviation Administration. With numerous grand, great-grand, and great-great-grandchildren spanning 5 generations; her memory and legacy will continue to live on with them.
Memorial Services will be held at Redwood Memorial (6500 S Redwood Rd) on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 2pm. Public viewing on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 6-8pm.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in honor of Judy to "Friends in Need" Animal Rescue. Please see the full obituary online at www.memorialutah.com
Published in Deseret News from May 1 to May 2, 2019
