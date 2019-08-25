|
|
Judy Marie Siebach
1942 ~ 2019
South Salt Lake City, UT-Judith (Judy) Marie Miller Siebach, born December 9, 1942, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019.
Judy is survived by her husband John, their four children and five grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Southgate Ward Building, 2702 South Main Street, South Salt Lake, Utah. A viewing will be held at the same location on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm and one hour prior to services on Friday. In lieu of flowers, please plant a flower in your garden and make a donation to . Please see memorialutah.com for full obituary.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 25, 2019