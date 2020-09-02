1943 ~ 2020
Judy Ann Matheson Cutler left this life on the evening of Saturday August 29, 2020 in her home in Draper, Utah. Judy was a special daughter of our Father in Heaven. She was born on November 20, 1943 in Cedar City, Utah to Jenny Young Matheson and Gordon Matheson. Judy was born with a love for people and a positive view of life. She was a cheerleader from the start as she always encouraged other people which was very evident as she mothered 5 beautiful children and later became the grandmother of 14 special grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
From a young age Judy had a strong belief in her Father in Heaven. She knows that He lives. This strong testimony continued to grow throughout her life. She had many special experiences where the spirit further testified to her that this life was but a season to learn and grow in preparation for when she returned to live with our Father in Heaven. During her life she experienced many trials with her health. Her faith only increased and when it came time for her to depart this life, she did it valiantly.
Judy attended school in Cedar City where she was a well-liked and popular young lady. While in junior high school she became involved with a singing group called the Tamettes. She and the group became very well known in
Southern Utah and were invited to sing on talent shows in Salt Lake City. Judy served in student government at school as well as being very active in the young women organization at church. When she entered Cedar City High School, she became a cheer leader. It was at this time that she met her future soulmate at the high school Sadie Hawkins dance. From that time forward she never laid eyes on another. V.Blaine Cutler was a year older and was a star athlete. After Judy graduated from Cedar High in 1962, she and Blaine were married in the St. George Utah temple for time and all eternity. She was but 18 and he was 19-still kids by today's standards. Blaine had begun a career in retail as a management trainee for F.W. Woolworth Co. in Logan, Utah. They were still kids, but they set off on their life's journey with not much more than an old 1954 Studebaker Commander and a few clothes. They had a vision for their future, they always remained faithful in the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Over the next 38 years they moved 24 times as Blaine progressed through the ranks at Woolworth. They lived in Idaho Falls and Pocatello Idaho, Cedar City Utah, Santa Monica, Fresno and Morgan Hill California, El Paso Texas and Bountiful Utah before retiring in Draper in 1999 from Morgan Hill California. Judy was the consummate homemaker and cook and made each one of these houses a home and a piece of heaven on earth.
Judy was blessed to be a stay at home mom where she had 5 children (4 living). Her children and grandchildren have been the highlight and focus of her life. She was always the cheerleader and encourager. She loved her family more than anything and her family loves her dearly. Many people have come to know and love Judy for her special spirit, her sense of humor and her love for the Savior. Judy's example and influence for good is far reaching and long lasting.
During her life Judy was always one who would volunteer to help, she served in numerous positions in her wards and stakes serving in the ward young women, primary and relief society. She served as a relief society president and in the stake young women organization. Civically she was involved in the early 1970's with the anti-abortion legislation and other local endeavors. It was only after she was diagnosed with cancer in the early 1980's that she was slowed. From then on, she became the family cheerleader always encouraging and cheering her family on in their pursuits.
Judy was known for her strong testimony of the Savior and the Gospel of Jesus Christ. She always wanted to be the first up to bare her testimony. She exhibited this faith throughout her life and was not afraid to leave this life when her health really declined the past few months.
Judy leaves behind her husband of 58 years, V. Blaine Cutler, her children Russell(Susie), Scott(Sheri), Jody Bedont(Curtis) Amber Connell(David) {deceased daughter Sheri Annette}, 14 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, a brother Gary Matheson (Kaye), deceased brother Kent (Janet) and many cousins and family members.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept 4, 2020 at the LDS Sandy Hidden Valley Stake center at 1450 Raddon Dr. Sandy, Utah 84092. Family greeting will be at 9:30-10:30 am and the funeral service at 11:00 am. LDS church covid 19 guidelines will be followed. Everyone must wear a mask and distancing will be encouraged.
A graveside service will be in Cedar City Utah cemetery the next day, Saturday Sept 5, 2020 at 11 am