Judy Ann Parcell Mangum

May 6, 1947-March 13, 2018

We think of you every time we see a sunset and every time we hear the birds singing. We smile when we pick up the pennies that we know you leave for us on the sidewalk. We hear your laughter when the deer enjoy the flowers we leave for you, and we feel your energy in our hearts just when we need you most. We love you, and we miss you, and we are doing our very best to make you proud as we find ourselves on this new road.

Love, Your Family

Published in Deseret News on May 6, 2019