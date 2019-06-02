Home

Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Lake Hills Memorial Park
10055 South State
Sandy, UT
Magna, Utah-Judy Ann Savage was born on January 15, 1941 in Murray Utah and passed away peacefully at the hospital surrounded by loved ones on May 29, 2019. Judy was proceeded in death by her husband Wayne Savage. She loved to help others and was a caregiver to many. Judy is survived by her daughter Fran Denhalter (Kim), grandsons Kolt (Courtney) and Kolby (Brittany), three great grandchildren and two siblings Charles and Lyn. Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday June 3, 2019 at Lake Hills Memorial Park, 10055 South State Sandy Utah. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make donations to the at to express sympathies to the family please go to www.memorialutah.com
Published in Deseret News on June 2, 2019
