Beloved Wife and Mother
South Jordan, UT-Judy Ann Sullivan Johnson, 67, born 15 Dec 1951 to John and Tui Sullivan passed away 18 Oct 2019 due to her worn out heart. She is best remembered for her love, service, and faith. She married her dear husband Ronald W Johnson on Friday the 13th of August 1976. They have 7 children and 13 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by a granddaughter, parents, and many others.
Funeral services Friday 25 Oct at 11am. at the South Jordan 1st Ward, 2450 W 10400 S, South Jordan, where friends may call 9:30-10:30am. Viewing Thursday 6-8pm at the church. Interment South Jordan Cemetery
For more information and online condolences please join us at www.independentfuneralservices.com
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 22, 2019