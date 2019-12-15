|
|
Judy J. Saunders
1943 - 2019
On December 12, 2019 heaven gained a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Judy Kay Jensen Moody Saunders peacefully left this earth after a valiant battle with cancer surrounded by her family at her home in North Ogden. She was born on August 2, 1943 in Brigham City, Utah to Orlando C. and Sarah Viola Jensen. Sister to Bruce O. Jensen and Pamela Jensen Thomas. Wife to Robert Clair Saunders for 54 years. Mother to TeriLyne Moody (Kelly), Kjerstine Vest (David), Adrien Saunders Jones (Steven), Rickell Walters (Allen) and Mandee Call (Preston). Grandmother to 15 grandchildren and great-grandmother to 6 great-grandchildren. A viewing will be held on December 19 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Larkin Mortuary, 260 East South Temple, SLC. The celebration will continue on December 20 at 11:00 AM at the Harrisville 10th ward meeting house, 1560 North 200 West, Harrisville, Utah. Graveside dedication will follow at the Salt Lake City Cemetery. (see LarkinCares.com)
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 15, 2019