Judith Levine Magid
1938-2019
Judith Levine Magid could never resist a good story. Judy wrote her first byline in 5th grade at Wasatch Elementary and she was hooked. She wrote articles for Bryant Junior High and Olympus High School newspapers. In college, she served as the Daily Utah Chronicle editor in 1959.
As much as she loved writing, her family and her children and grandchildren (and many dogs and a cat or two) were her everything.
Judy was born in 1938 to Irene Doctorman Levine and Nathan Levine. She enjoyed her early years as an only child but was thrilled when her brother Michael was born. She married Dr. Stanley L. Magid in 1960. When Stan died suddenly, she raised four children on her own. Judy was the ultimate horse show mother, hitching up the trailer, loading horses, and getting the family to the show before sun up.
Judy answered a dream request to work part-time at The Salt Lake Tribune, then committed to full-time work and stayed for 30 years. She was fortunate to work with good friends and to meet so many interesting people. During her career, Judy was honored with several writing excellence awards
including The Governor's Media Award for reporting of Women's Issues (1990) and The Society of Professional Journalist's Utah Excellence in Journalism Awards Criticism, Columns & Analysis- 1st place for her popular "Musings" columns (1992). In addition, Judy was honored by her community with The University of Utah Department of Communications Quintus C. Wilson Alumni Achievement Award (2001), Emeritus Alumni Association Merit of Honor Award (2002), and The Utah Society of Fund Raisers Special Friend of Utah's Non-Profit Community (2004).
Judy is survived by her brother, Michael, and her children: Jon (Brenda), Stephanie (Edward), Sydney (Joe), Syvia (Andrew); and her granddaughter and eldest grandson, and grandchildren Toby, Sam, and Isaac.
Special thanks to her amazing caregivers: Cecilia, Celeste, and Ana Julia. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to KUER.
Friends and family are invited to services at Wasatch Lawn Memorial (3401 S. Highland Drive) on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at Montefiore Cemetery (1081 East 4th Avenue). Please join the family at a gathering at Stoneground Kitchen (249 East 400 South) on Sunday, December 8 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. (Parking available directly behind the building).
Published in Deseret News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019