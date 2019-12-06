Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lindquist Mortuary-Kaysville - Kaysville
400 N. Main
Kaysville, UT 84037
(801) 546-6666
Service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Lindquist Mortuary-Kaysville - Kaysville
400 N. Main
Kaysville, UT 84037
View Map
Funeral
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Lindquist Mortuary-Kaysville - Kaysville
400 N. Main
Kaysville, UT 84037
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Ostermiller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Yorgason Ostermiller


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy Yorgason Ostermiller Obituary
Judy Yorgason Ostermiller
May 3, 1944 ~ Dec 4, 2019
Judy Yorgason Ostermiller born May 3rd, 1944 in Mount Pleasant, UT peacefully passed away on December 4th. Judy was raised in Sanpete County, UT. Judy had three passions in her life - God, education and family. She was a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and was a powerful example of living the Gospel of Jesus Christ. She was a dedicated and beloved educator (Mrs. O.) teaching 6th grade primarily at Calvin Smith and Vista elementary schools. Lastly, she was a mother of 4 and grandmother of 13.
She was preceded in death by her parents Gayle, Beatrice and Lucy; brothers Gary and Brenton Yorgason; and sister Marilyn Elliston. She is survived by siblings: Blaine and Gregory Yorgason, Valerie Platt; children: Jeff (Michelle), Michael (Kristy), Scott (Kendi), and Kari (Brandon); cherished grandchildren: Bryan (Katie), Taryn, Caedon, Lindsey, Nicole, Kalli, Sarah, Keene, Sydney, Spencer, Sadie, Max and Hudson.
There will be an open house and funeral service at Lindquist's Kaysville Mortuary (400 N Main St Kaysville, UT) on Sunday, Dec 8, 2019. Open house from 3:30 - 5:30 PM and funeral from 6:00 - 7:30 PM.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -