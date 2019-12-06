|
|
Judy Yorgason Ostermiller
May 3, 1944 ~ Dec 4, 2019
Judy Yorgason Ostermiller born May 3rd, 1944 in Mount Pleasant, UT peacefully passed away on December 4th. Judy was raised in Sanpete County, UT. Judy had three passions in her life - God, education and family. She was a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and was a powerful example of living the Gospel of Jesus Christ. She was a dedicated and beloved educator (Mrs. O.) teaching 6th grade primarily at Calvin Smith and Vista elementary schools. Lastly, she was a mother of 4 and grandmother of 13.
She was preceded in death by her parents Gayle, Beatrice and Lucy; brothers Gary and Brenton Yorgason; and sister Marilyn Elliston. She is survived by siblings: Blaine and Gregory Yorgason, Valerie Platt; children: Jeff (Michelle), Michael (Kristy), Scott (Kendi), and Kari (Brandon); cherished grandchildren: Bryan (Katie), Taryn, Caedon, Lindsey, Nicole, Kalli, Sarah, Keene, Sydney, Spencer, Sadie, Max and Hudson.
There will be an open house and funeral service at Lindquist's Kaysville Mortuary (400 N Main St Kaysville, UT) on Sunday, Dec 8, 2019. Open house from 3:30 - 5:30 PM and funeral from 6:00 - 7:30 PM.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019