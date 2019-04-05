Juel J. Burton

St George, UT-Juel J. Burton passed away April 1, 2019. He was born March 2, 1926 in Bountiful, Utah. Juel was the 5th of 8 children born to Ira J. and Alice Hatch Burton. He married Geraldine Oliver in May 1944 in the Salt Lake Temple. He served in World War II in the US Army from 1944-1946. Juel was an active, devoted, member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He is preceded in death by his sweetheart, Geri, his parents, brothers, one sister, son-in-law, Bryce Loveless and daughter-in-law, Stacy Burton. He is survived by his sons; Roger (Vicky), Blair, James (Shauna), David (Angela) Burton and daughters; Sandra (Duane) Loveless, Darlene Loveless, Brenda (Steven) Shields, Juelene (Jay) Smith and Sister, Alice (Boyd) Anderson and a large posterity of over 100 grand-children and great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. with a viewing prior to the service from 9-11 a.m. at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah. Burial to follow at Memorial Redwood Cemetery. Please visit www.memorialutah.com to read Juel's obituary in full.



