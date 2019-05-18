Julia Anne Cushing Hawkins

1936~2019

Layton, UT-Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister passed away on May 14, 2019 from Alzheimer's. She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on March 7, 1936 to Rodney Wayne Cushing and Veda Julianne (Jeri) Jensen Cushing.

Julia attended East High School and graduated from the University of Utah with a degree in Elementary Education. She loved to travel and had many adventures in Europe and Hawaii. She loved the ocean. She met Joseph Ralph Hawkins at the University of Utah and they were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on December 19, 1960.

Julia is survived by her husband of 58 years, Ralph, children Christopher (Debra), Kathleen (Gerald), Karen (Mike) and Curtis (Melanie), her brother Rodney W. Cushing, 15 grandchildren and 4 great grandsons.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the

Funeral services will be held Monday, May 20, 2019 11:00 am at Russon Mortuary 1941 N Main Street Farmington, UT 84025. Friends and family are invited to visit Sunday evening, May 19, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm and Monday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 am. Interment will follow at the Salt Lake City Cemetery. For the full obituary and guestbook, go to www.russonmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News from May 18 to May 19, 2019