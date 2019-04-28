1935 ~ 2019

Axtell, Utah - Julia Brian Chappell Sorenson passed from this life and was welcomed into the next on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Centerfield, Utah. Born June 25, 1935, in Bicknell, Utah, Julia was the oldest of 11 children born to Reed Bastian and Marjorie White Brian. She grew up in Loa and attended Wayne County High School in Bicknell.

Julia married her high school sweetheart, Leslie Joe Chappell, August 21, 1952, in the Salt Lake Temple. They had four daughters, Dorothy (Carl) James, Centerville, Utah; Christine (Milton) Johnson, Hyde Park, Utah; Tamra (Vic) Petersen, Payson, Utah; and JoLyn Chappell (Noni Dalton), Centerfield, Utah. They later divorced in 1978.

Julia married H. Elwood Sorenson, March 31, 1979, in Manti, Utah. When she married Elwood, she gained four more children, Marshall (Ruth) Sorenson, Gunnison, Utah; Kathy (Ted) Christensen)Richfield, Utah; Denise (Donald) Hill, Axtell, Utah; and Paul (Tyran) Sorenson, Hurricane, Utah. Elwood and Julia worked hard to meld their families. And through the years, our families have grown together in love and respect. They were married for 35 years, living most of that time in Axtell, Utah, before Elwood preceded Julia in death in August 2014.

Survived by her children; 52 grandchildren, 108 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren; brothers, Robert (Edra) Brian, Loa, Utah; Harry (Dawna) Brian, Loa, Utah; sisters, Emily Lee, Boulder City, Nevada; Pamela (Russell) Peterson, Fremont, Utah; Sheila (Sherrill) Torgerson, Lyman, Utah; Michele (Dale) Coates, Aurora, Utah; Debbie (Bob) Edwards, Loa, Utah; sisters-in-law, Beverly Brian, Loa, Utah; and Lois Brian, Loa, Utah; brother-in-law, Leland (Donna Vee) Sorenson.

Preceded in death by her parents, Reed and Marjorie Brian; brothers, Reed Brian, Jr.; Dudley Brian, Stanley Brian; brother-in-law, David Lee; son, Marshall Sorenson; 3 grandchildren, Jared James, Ted Christensen, Jr. and Summer Sorenson Gordon-Smith; and 3 great-grandchildren: Andrew Leavitt and twins Kennedy and Riley Sorenson.

Funeral services will be Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Axtell LDS Ward Chapel where friends may call for viewing Friday evening from 6 to 8 PM or Saturday morning from 9:00-10:30 prior to the services.

Burial will be in the Mayfield Cemetery under the care of the Springer Turner Funeral Home of Richfield and Salina, Utah.

