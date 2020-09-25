1/1
Julia Gay Groberg Blair
1932 - 2020
Julia Gay Groberg Blair passed away at home on Monday, September 21, 2020 in Provo, Utah, surrounded by her daughters. She was born to Delbert and Jennie Holbrook Groberg on December 28, 1932 in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where she grew up. A talented actress and violinist, she majored in English at BYU, where she met her husband, Robert Wallace Blair. They were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on August 17th, 1954. Shortly after Julia graduated from BYU, she gave birth to the first of the couple's eight children.
Her funeral will be on Saturday, September 26th. Due to safety concerns and in consultation with professionals and family members, it has been decided to invite only her posterity to the funeral service and to not have a viewing. However, the funeral will be streamed live and recorded so all can participate remotely. There will be a slideshow of Julia's life, where we would appreciate any comments or memories you would like to share. The funeral will be live streamed Sept 26 starting at 1:00 p.m. Please go to https://www.nelsonmortuary.com/memorials/julia-blair/4339832/index.php for both the slideshow and the webcasting.

Published in Deseret News on Sep. 25, 2020.
