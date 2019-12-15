|
|
Julia Lee Lawrence
1942 ~ 2019
Julia Lee Lawrence, age 77, peacefully passed away on December 7, 2019. Julia was born April 3, 1942 in Mason City, Washington, the daughter of Clifford and Maxine Andrews Lawrence. She was raised in Klamath Falls, Oregon with her three brothers, Steven, Brent and Bruce.
Julia had a brilliant mind. She graduated as Salutatorian of her high school class and was awarded four academic scholarships, including one from Brigham Young University where she attended as a Music Education major with minors in German and English. In 1965, she graduated Cum Laude from Brigham Young University. Julia then began her graduate work at the University of Utah.
Julia was an accomplished musician. As a freshman at BYU, she began to play the viola and weeks later was playing with the Symphony Orchestra and singing with the A Cappella Choir. She spent a semester studying viola at the Mozarteum in Salzburg, Austria and traveled extensively throughout Europe.
After graduation, she joined the Utah Symphony Orchestra and spent the next 46 years performing, touring, and playing in the greatest concert halls of the world. After retirement from the Symphony, she played with The Orchestra at Temple Square.
All of these experiences brought Julia priceless, lifelong friendships that were deeply treasured.
She loved to travel, grow beautiful roses, read, and refinish furniture. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and gave countless hours of service sharing her musical talents. Julia believed that music and the gospel are the two greatest gifts from God.
She will be remembered for her kind and generous heart and the beauty she brought to our lives.
Services will be held on Tuesday, December 17th at 11 AM at the Valley View Chapel at 3820 South 2000 East in Salt Lake City. Friends and family are invited to call at the church Monday evening, December 16th from 6 to 8 PM and on Tuesday morning, December 17th from 10 to 10:45 AM. Interment in the Murray City Cemetery.
Julia's family expresses love and appreciation to Julia's longtime friend and caregiver, Catherine Stoneman. There are no words to express our gratitude for the exceptional care and love Julia received during her time with Abbington of Holladay Memory Care Unit and Canyon Hospice. We thank them.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers please make contributions to the Utah Symphony or the Orchestra at Temple Square.
Full obituary available at www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 15, 2019