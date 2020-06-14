Julie Ann Buhler
1947 - 2020
Our dear mother, grandmother, wife, sister, friend, teacher, artist Julie Ann Buhler passed June 9, 2020. Julie delighted in her time with her grandchildren and children and in her service as a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She served in many roles in the church including a meaningful inner city mission with her husband John.
Married for nearly 46 years to her love John Buhler, Julie and John settled in Cottonwood Heights where they raised their three children.
Julie spent her childhood in Plano, Idaho and Salt Lake City, Utah. She graduated from Skyline High School and the University of Utah before embarking on a career as a dedicated teacher of art, teaching at Granite Alternative School, Skyline, Olympus, and Cottonwood high schools. She served as a devoted mentor for thousands of students over her 30 year career.
Survived by her husband John Buhler, her children John D. (Catherine) Buhler; Camille (Tim) Erickson; Michelle (Alex Roy) Buhler; grandchildren Jackson, Sam, Alex, and Lars; her siblings Suzanne (Drew) Mumford, Doug (Jessica) Peterson, Barry (Candace) Peterson, Steve Peterson; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Myra and Reed Peterson, her brother Brian Peterson, and her beloved aunts Lou and Doris.
The family has been comforted by and would like especially to thank nurse Lauryn Boren, Bristol Hospice, Legacy Village of Sugar House, and the countless thoughtful visitors over these last several months.
Julie remains the rock of our family and while we miss her dearly, she lives on in the countless lives she's touched over a long, beautiful life.
An intimate viewing for Julie's family will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Salt Lake City, Utah. The family is practicing social distancing due to COVID-19 and requests that all invited patrons wear masks and respect their space.
The family knows the difficulty of grieving during this time. A celebration of Julie's life will be held at a later date when family and friends can gather together safely to honor her memory.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a charity of your choice.
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 14, 2020.